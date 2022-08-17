Products
supastarter
The boilerplate for your next web app with supabase
The boilerplate for your next web app built on top of Supabase and Next.js. Save weeks of implementation and research and start right away!
Launched in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
by
supastarter
About this launch
supastarter
The boilerplate for your next web app with supabase
supastarter by
supastarter
was hunted by
Jonathan Wilke
in
Web App
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jonathan Wilke
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
supastarter
is not rated yet. This is supastarter's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
3
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#104
