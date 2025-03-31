Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. SupaSleeves
SupaSleeves

14. SupaSleeves

The latest in technical armwear
Today Supabase announced their exclusive partnership with Patagonia to manufacture vibecoder SupaSleeves. These sleeves, which previously were destined for the landfill via the vest manufacturing process, are now available on the Supabase store.
Payment Required
Launch tags:
WearablesClothingDatabase

Meet the team

SupaSleeves gallery image
SupaSleeves gallery image
SupaSleeves gallery image

Built with

About this launch
SupaSleeves
SupaSleeves
The latest in technical armwear
108
Points
Point chart
21
Comments
Comments chart
#14
Day Rank
#20
Week Rank
SupaSleeves by
SupaSleeves
was hunted by
Ant Wilson
in Wearables, Clothing, Database. Made by
Ant Wilson
,
Craig Cannon
and
Amy
. Featured on April 1st, 2025.
SupaSleeves
is not rated yet. This is SupaSleeves's first launch.