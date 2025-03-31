14. SupaSleeves The latest in technical armwear Visit Upvote 108

Today Supabase announced their exclusive partnership with Patagonia to manufacture vibecoder SupaSleeves. These sleeves, which previously were destined for the landfill via the vest manufacturing process, are now available on the Supabase store.

Launch tags: Wearables • Clothing • Database

