Supadex

Supadex

Dashboard for Supabase, your data, in your pocket
Supadex: The ultimate mobile dashboard for Supabase. Manage databases, track metrics, and monitor projects seamlessly, anytime, anywhere.
About this launch
Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
Supabase data in your pocket.
Supadex by
Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
was hunted by
Guilermo Olcina
in Analytics, Developer Tools. Made by
Guilermo Olcina
. Featured on February 2nd, 2025.
Supabase Dashboard: Supadex
is not rated yet. This is Supabase Dashboard: Supadex's first launch.