Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Supachat
Supachat
Run Telegram channels on autopilot
Visit
Upvote 11
3 months - 50%
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Supachat automates content creation and posting for Telegram channels. It generates content based on real data like websites, blogs, articles or stock market insights, then schedules and publishes it to your channel.
Launched in
Telegram
Productivity
Writing
by
Supachat
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Supachat
Run Telegram channels on autopilot.
0
reviews
12
followers
Follow for updates
Supachat by
Supachat
was hunted by
Nikita Overchik
in
Telegram
,
Productivity
,
Writing
. Made by
Nikita Overchik
. Featured on August 6th, 2024.
Supachat
is not rated yet. This is Supachat's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report