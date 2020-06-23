  1. Home
SUPA Video Maker

Create videos for ads and social media with zero experience.

SUPA is the web application for making videos for ads and social media. Create from scratch or use template library.
Sergey Babochkin
Maker
Hi, hunters! My name is Sergey and I am happy to introduce you to SUPA! SUPA is a tool that allows you to create videos for ads and social media Main features: ⁃ Templates library ⁃ In-browser video editor ⁃ Millions of free stock images, videos, music, icons, and vector illustrations ⁃ Convenient format conversion (for example, from square to stories) ⁃ 1080p and 60 fps support ⁃ Support for lottie animations ⁃ Server-side video rendering ⁃ Free version with full functionality ⁃ Importing of your own videos and images ⁃ Recording of computer screen
Никита Емельянов
I use SUPA for ~6 months. Great service that allows to produce animation for social media platforms quckly.
Sergey Babochkin
Maker
@nikeem We’re glad you are with us! Thanks!
Michael
perfect service
Sergey Babochkin
Maker
@mgaranin Thank you for a high mark!
Алексей Семелинский
Cool service for quick creating funny videos for Insta & Facebook
Sergey Babochkin
Maker
@asemelinsky We are grateful for your feedback!
Dmitry Begovatov
Great team and product, like it! Really helpful for social media promotion :)
Sergey Babochkin
Maker
@begovatovd1 We are happy you enjoy our service. Thank you for appreciation
