SUPA Video Maker

Sergey Babochkin
Hi, hunters! My name is Sergey and I am happy to introduce you to SUPA! SUPA is a tool that allows you to create videos for ads and social media Main features: ⁃ Templates library ⁃ In-browser video editor ⁃ Millions of free stock images, videos, music, icons, and vector illustrations ⁃ Convenient format conversion (for example, from square to stories) ⁃ 1080p and 60 fps support ⁃ Support for lottie animations ⁃ Server-side video rendering ⁃ Free version with full functionality ⁃ Importing of your own videos and images ⁃ Recording of computer screen
I use SUPA for ~6 months. Great service that allows to produce animation for social media platforms quckly.
Cool service for quick creating funny videos for Insta & Facebook
@asemelinsky We are grateful for your feedback!
Great team and product, like it! Really helpful for social media promotion :)
@begovatovd1 We are happy you enjoy our service. Thank you for appreciation