Supa Palette 2.0
Supa Palette 2.0
All-in-one palette generator for modern designers
Supa Palette is an all-in-one palette generator, editor, and manager for modern designers. Easily create harmonious, accessible-first palettes and save countless hours getting colours for your design system.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Design
by
About this launch
Supa Palette 2.0 by
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Graphics & Design
,
Design
. Made by
angelo libero
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
