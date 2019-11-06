Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Sunwink

Sunwink

Herbal tonics for humankind

#3 Product of the DayToday
Founded because one of us had an auto-immune disease and the other believes in fueling the plant powered movement. Our mission is simple, nourish and re-energize the human connection to our bodies, our planet and each other by harnessing the power of herbs.
Of the 3,500 food brands at the world's largest natural products expo, these 5 are going to be hugeImagine walking through grocery store that's, like, four times the size of Costco, with aisles full of products from your favorite brands (and some really cool new ones) and a smattering of products that aren't available to the public yet. Oh, and you get as many free samples as you want.
Former Impossible Foods Marketing Head Is Expanding The Plant Based Movement As The CMO Of SunwinkJordan Schenck joined Impossible Foods at the infancy stages of the brand when no one really understood what plant-based meat meant. Three years into her time as the marketing head, Impossible Foods fed over 2.5 million people per month and hit the $1 billion valuation mark.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Jordan Schenck
Jordan Schenck
Maker
In the process of dealing with an auto-immune disease Eliza (co-founder CEO) realized there were no easy ways to access clean plant remedies. It was either an overwhelming natural aisle in grocery stores or $100 luxury tinctures and mixes. As Eliza began crafting and bringing the tonics to market she met me Jordan co-founder and CMO. When we met, I had just taken the Impossible Burger to market and started the plant-based movement as head of marketing. Our pasts lead us to start to imagine what a world of truly good for you and the planet products could look like. Sunwink uses whole herbal plants, fresh lemons and maple syrup. That’s it. Literately no preservatives or fake flavors. Everything you taste comes from Mother Earth and 1000 mg of herbs in each bottle. In addition we give 2% of sales on every bottle to our Impact Organization called The Mothers Fund where we focus on supporting women and Mother Earth non-profits. You can find us online or in select stores across the US. Welcome to our plant fam. We hope you join us on this journey and enjoy. Jordan
Upvote (2)Share
Simon
Simon
In my previous life I've worked for many years in the beverage industry, and I have to say: what Sunwink has achieved is amazing! - the product tastes good - the price is competitive - the packaging stands out - it's rehydrating I can't wait to see the product on more shelves!
UpvoteShare