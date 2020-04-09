Sunset Health
Personalized, AI-enabled, programs to tackle burnout
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Jeff Hiller
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! My name’s Jeff and I’m the co-founder of Sunset Health. Sunset Health was founded by a team of digital health nerds that have over 40 years in combined experience building fun and effective products. We’re a team of entrepreneurs, engineers, writers, and product designers. Our goal is to tackle a new mental health crisis currently affecting 65% of Americans: BURNOUT. Over the course of our careers, each of us have had deeply personal experiences battling burnout. Whether it be difficult investor relationships, unrealistic sprint cycles, or tumultuous recessions, we’ve seen it all and we’ve felt its impact on our mental health. Drawing on our collective experiences, we built a product that gives people the tools and skills needed to assess and cope with the stressors that lead to burnout. For the past 4 months, we’ve been passionately, tirelessly, dedicated to building a platform that can provide some relief. When we saw the world begin to fall into a state of COVID-19 panic, we put everything on hold and poured our blood, sweat, and tears into releasing Sunset early so we could help support those struggling. Sunset delivers recovery plans as daily goals for users to achieve. These goals are provided alongside tools for tracking feelings, scientifically backed exercises designed to build emotional resilience, and data-mined insights that help people understand what's working as they fight isolation and burnout. We realize the world is in need of a solution that can effectively help people cope, now more than ever, which is why we will be offering Sunset Health for free until the country is safe again. Myself and the team would love to get your feedback and answer any questions you might have. I hope you all take care of yourselves and stay safe, along with your loved ones! Check out the link above and use referral “Producthuntcovid” to get free-access to Sunset.
Upvote (1)Share
Intuitive and timely.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@ramsay_brown Thanks Ramsay!
UpvoteShare
Love this product. Burnout is something I've struggled with in the last couple of years and it's only gotten worse with the work from home situation that we're now all in.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@iamisabellew Thanks for sharing your experience, Isabelle! Let us know what you think!
UpvoteShare