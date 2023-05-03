Products
Home
→
Product
→
Sunny's List
Sunny's List
A list of courses to jumpstart your career as a founder
Free
“I want to start a business”. Well… what skills do you have? Sunny's list is a curated list of courses that could jumpstart your career as a founder. We outline the best courses you can use to learn programming, , copywriting and many other skills.
Launched in
Marketing
Education
Online Learning
by
Sunny's List
About this launch
Sunny's List
A list of courses to jumpstart your career as a founder
0
reviews
6
followers
Sunny's List by
Sunny's List
was hunted by
SuDa2103
in
Marketing
,
Education
,
Online Learning
. Made by
SuDa2103
. Featured on May 20th, 2023.
Sunny's List
is not rated yet. This is Sunny's List's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report