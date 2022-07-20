Products
Sunmao
Ranked #15 for today
Sunmao
A framework for developing low-code tools
Free
Sunmao is an open-source framework for low-code tools. You can integrate custom UI components in Sunmao to create your own low-code tools.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
No-Code
by
Sunmao
About this launch
Sunmao
A framework for building your low-code platform
Sunmao by
Sunmao
was hunted by
Yanzhen Yu
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
No-Code
. Made by
Yanzhen Yu
. Featured on July 20th, 2022.
Sunmao
is not rated yet. This is Sunmao's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
1
Daily rank
#15
Weekly rank
#74
