Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Sunhunter
Ranked #19 for today
Sunhunter
Catch the best skies with daily sunrise and sunset forecasts
Visit
Upvote 2
Free trial + 1 month free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A tool for photographers and sun seekers that analyzes local weather data to predict the vibrancy of sunsets and sunrises. Get forecasts daily via SMS and email or by using our search tool.
Launched in
Photography
,
Nature & Outdoors
,
Photo & Video
by
Sunhunter
About this launch
Sunhunter
Catch the best skies with daily sunrise and sunset forecasts
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Sunhunter by
Sunhunter
was hunted by
Brandon Smith
in
Photography
,
Nature & Outdoors
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
Brandon Smith
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Sunhunter
is not rated yet. This is Sunhunter's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#19
Week rank
#44
Report