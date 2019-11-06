Sundial App

Discussion
Mike Muegel
Maker
I've been working on Sundial for many years now. Adding a feature here, implementing a request there. Over the last year I've been making a big push to get it complete and polished enough that I could tell the world. So while I am now on Sundial v5, to me it feels like v1.0: it finally has the feature set I penciled out many years ago, with much more based on additional features requested by my users. Sundial key features: - View the solar and lunar rise/set cycle in a one-of-a-kind interface - See sun/moon transit times such as sunrise, solar noon, and lunar noon - Time travel to see the changing seasons - Jump to any location on the globe - Create alerts for 20 solar/lunar events: sunset, moonrise, full moon, and more - An Apple watch complication folks love The rock solid alerts — scheduled locally on the device based on your GPS location — are the key differentiator along with the dials. I've been blown away with the uses for alerts. Some of my favorites: - A blind user is reminded to turn on the outside lights near dusk - An astrophotographer uses Sundial to plan the perfect shot - A military pilot uses Sundial to assist flight planning to assess risk correlated to sun rise/set, moon rise/set, and moon illumination - An Ashtanga yoga practitioner is reminded to take rest before the new moon and full moon - A Scandinavian is reminded to get a little sunlight during short winter days - A photophobia sufferer sets an alarm 30 minutes before sunset to head home for the day because driving at night is impossible Sundial is Freemium. The majority of features are free. You get 1 alert for free, for example, and a one time in-app purchase unlocks unlimited alerts. I welcome your feedback! -Mike
