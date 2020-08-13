Discussion
Hey everyone 👋 Tory and I are so excited to share Sundays with the world ☀️🐕 We've been working on this for several years now, and we're really proud of how the product came together. We like to joke that the reason Sundays exists is because a veterinarian married a software engineer. We each had a dog when we met, and when one of them started having some tummy troubles a few years ago we went deep down the rabbit hole of finding the perfect dog food. When we couldn't find it, we made it :) There are over 3,000 different dog foods already sold in the US (and you can compare most of them to Sundays using this nifty comparison tool we built here: sundaysfordogs.com/compare), so why another one? Well, we tried over 30 foods, and found that, unfortunately, everything fell into one of two categories: it was either kibble (which, the more we learned about it, the more we felt it wasn't good enough for our pup family) or refrigerated (which, though higher quality, was an unbelievable hassle to store it in your fridge, thaw it out, and clean-up a mess for every meal; we would do anything for our dogs... except that.) We wished there was a third option -- something healthier and tastier than kibble, but just as easy. That's Sundays. Sundays starts with all-natural, human-grade ingredients, then gently air-dries them to preserve nutrients and flavor while killing germs. The result is a jerky-like food that dogs go crazy for, and humans like it too since it's ready-to-eat with no fridge, prep, or clean-up required. We actually make it at a USDA-monitored jerky kitchen. In a blind taste test against the "best-testing" premium kibble, dogs chose Sundays 40-0. You can use this special product hunt link for 30% off your first order: sundaysfordogs.com/producthunt We're happy to answer any questions about Sundays, dog food, dogs, or anything else. Or feel free just to post a cute pic of your dog, that works too! 💛
We started Oliver on Sundays and he now refuses to eat his old kibble. FML. Everybody I've gifted Sundays think it's treats, dogs love it like treats, but it's healthy enough to be their whole food. Excited to see this launch publicly so more people, I mean, really dogs can experience Sundays :)
My dog would love this! And I would love less hassle ;)
