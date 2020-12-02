discussion
Niko Dunk
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! Sunboxlabs lets you build an off-grid solar system to power your devices from anywhere. A personal power plant as we call it. I was renting a San Francisco apartment and ran into a problem installing solar: We could not put panels on the roof because we needed approval from our landlord. Additionally, I would need to remove the rooftop solar and undo the electrical work next time I moved. A self-contained, removable and self-installable solar system is what I needed. I built a system with parts from Amazon, wrote about it, and received 200,000 reads in a few days and great feedback on this article (still up at sunboxlabs.com/blog/200-apartment-solar-system/). This is now the next-generation, fully integrated and pre-fabricated kit: No assembly required. We try to be half twice as easy as the generator companies out there at half the price. Twice as easy: * We only sell pre-bundled kits * Find your size at https://sunboxlabs.com/quiz Half the price: * Most comparable 500-series solar generators can store 500Wh but cannot run a 500W device (they output 300W continuous). This generator can of course run straight up 500W (1000W peak). * While most solar generators sell a 500-series with a solar panel ranging from $699 to $998, we sell the same including a panel for $599 with free shipping and installation support via Zoom if necessary. This will make it more affordable for the majority of outdoor enthusiasts who want to try and build their solar system at home, in their van-life or over lander rig, and elsewhere. Take our quiz at https://sunboxlabs.com/quiz to find the off-grid solar size that's right for you.
