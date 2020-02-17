  1. Home
  2.  → Sun Chaser

Sun Chaser

The first alcohol-free drink that actually gives you a buzz

Ready for the first alcohol-free drink that actually gives you a buzz? Sun Chaser is here ☀️60 Calories. Alcohol-Free. Caffeine-Free. No Added Sugars. Hangover Not Included.
Sun Chaser draws alcohol-free 'buzz' from nootropicsAfter nearly one year of testing formulas, Sun Chaser co-founders Nellie Coffy and Joce Stradiotto are about to launch pre-orders of their beverage brand on their website ​. Sun Chaser is a carbonated alcohol alternative that is free from booze and caffeine.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Mick
Mick
“Gives you a buzz”? Excuse me for asking but if You’re wanting me to put something in my body that’s going to “give me a buzz” you had better be super transparent about what exact chemicals are involved. Care to divulge?
Upvote (1)Share
Jocelyn Stradiotto
Jocelyn Stradiotto
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Joce from Sun Chaser here. After a year of hard work, we're excited to share Sun Chaser with you and your tribe. This is the first alcohol-free, caffeine-free drink that actually gives you a buzz. We couldn't find anything in stores that gave us the best of both worlds, our health and a good buzz, so we made one. Sun Chaser is a ready-to-drink alcohol-alternative, which makes it great for an endless number of use cases. Indoor/ outdoor, daytime/nighttime. Bring to the park, pre-game, or party. Whatever floats your boat. We made Sun Chaser for anyone who wants to enjoy the best a good buzz offers without sacrificing their health in exchange. Curious? Learn more at drinksunchaser.com
UpvoteShare