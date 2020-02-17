Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Mick
“Gives you a buzz”? Excuse me for asking but if You’re wanting me to put something in my body that’s going to “give me a buzz” you had better be super transparent about what exact chemicals are involved. Care to divulge?
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! Joce from Sun Chaser here. After a year of hard work, we're excited to share Sun Chaser with you and your tribe. This is the first alcohol-free, caffeine-free drink that actually gives you a buzz. We couldn't find anything in stores that gave us the best of both worlds, our health and a good buzz, so we made one. Sun Chaser is a ready-to-drink alcohol-alternative, which makes it great for an endless number of use cases. Indoor/ outdoor, daytime/nighttime. Bring to the park, pre-game, or party. Whatever floats your boat. We made Sun Chaser for anyone who wants to enjoy the best a good buzz offers without sacrificing their health in exchange. Curious? Learn more at drinksunchaser.com
UpvoteShare