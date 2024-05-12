Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sumr tldr
Sumr tldr
Ranked #17 for today

Sumr tldr

Summrarize web pages on Safari browser

Free
Instantly summarize web pages with Sumr. Get beyond the headline while saving time. Activate only when needed, right on your Safari browser on iOS, MacOS and iPadOS. All powered by your OpenAI API key.
Launched in
Safari Extensions
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
 by
Sumr tldr - Safari extension
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Safari
GPT-4 by OpenAI
About this launch
Sumr tldr - Safari extension
Sumr tldr - Safari extensionSummarize pages on Safari browser. Instantly copy/share.
0
reviews
17
followers
Sumr tldr by
Sumr tldr - Safari extension
was hunted by
Pavel Larionov
in Safari Extensions, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Pavel Larionov
. Featured on June 10th, 2024.
Sumr tldr - Safari extension
is not rated yet. This is Sumr tldr - Safari extension's first launch.
Upvotes
17
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#14