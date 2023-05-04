Products
Home
→
Product
→
Summon
Summon
The integrated workspace for software teams
More info
Upvote 7
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Summon is an integrated workspace for GitHub, Jira, Google Calendar and Slack. 🖥️ Single pane of glass to access your GitHub and Jira data ✅ End-to-end workflows to get work done 🔎 Unified search 🙌 Assistant to manage notifications and tasks
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
by
Summon
About this launch
Summon
The integrated workspace for software teams
1
review
31
followers
Follow for updates
Summon by
Summon
was hunted by
Jasper Platz
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Jasper Platz
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Summon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Summon's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report