SummerX
We are on a mission to save lives
We are on a mission 🚀 to save lives of people who suffer from heat waves 🍃, excessive heat 🥵, illness, and more.
This project is under development and you can also contribute to it.
GitHub: https://github.com/VishwaGauravIn/summerx
Launched in
Travel
,
GitHub
,
Social Impact
+1 by
SummerX
About this launch
SummerX
We are on a mission 🚀 to save lives
0
reviews
0
followers
SummerX by
SummerX
was hunted by
Vishwa Gaurav
in
Travel
,
GitHub
,
Social Impact
. Made by
Vishwa Gaurav
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
SummerX
is not rated yet. This is SummerX's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#28
Weekly rank
#41
