Home
→
Product
→
SummerQA
SummerQA
Debug your app using 15 sec video snippets
Visit
Upvote 3
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Add this Swift package to dev builds of your app to capture videos of bugs as your team QAs your app. They can press [Volume Up + Power] when a bug is discovered to share the previous 15 seconds of their session via a video snippet.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
by
SummerQA
About this launch
SummerQA
Debug your app using 15 sec video snippets
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
SummerQA by
SummerQA
was hunted by
Kristofer™
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Developer Tools
. Featured on July 26th, 2022.
SummerQA
is not rated yet. This is SummerQA's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Daily rank
#21
Weekly rank
#46
Report