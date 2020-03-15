Discussion
Henrique
Maker
Hi PH! I created Summerlist to help travellers like you escape the cold rainy weather. A few years ago I moved to Amsterdam with my girlfriend Emma from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where we were living at the time. Despite loving The Netherlands, and it being an amazing country with some really, nice, oddities, we soon realized that winters were surprisingly longer than what we were used to. From September till March, it's not uncommon to experience only a couple of hours of actual sunlight during the day. Eventually the short, rainy, gray days started getting to us. Around December 2019, we decided we wanted to go on a quick unplanned get-away during the Christmas break. We had 1 simple criteria : it had to be cheap & it had to be near Amsterdam. We (wrongly) assumed that anywhere in Europe would be out of the question, as it was the middle of winter. Long story short, after many, many, hours of searching, and several browser tabs later (Google Maps, travel sites, Airbnb reviews, click-bait blogs, etc.) we ended up finding our little summer Oasis, just 2 hours away from our home - Málaga. We ended up having a lovely (and cheap!) get-away. This is where the idea for Summerlist came from. I figured it shouldn't be too difficult to gather some basic weather information per city, so that despite where you are in the world, you too can escape from the gray, rainy days, and find your own summer oasis 🏖️ Don’t be shy: hello@summerlist.io.
