  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner
Celebrate each month in style: a cocktail of efficiency

Free Options
Embed
Spice up your Summer experience with this refreshing Notion Template! Including: To-Do Lists | Ideas Notebooks | Monthly/Weekly/Daily Planner | Pre-Built Automations | Premade templates...and much more!
Launched in
Productivity
Calendar
Notion
 by
About this launch
1review
27
followers
was hunted by
Felix
in Productivity, Calendar, Notion. Made by
Nicole Demarchi
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Vote chart
Comments
5
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-