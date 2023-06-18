Products
Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner
Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner
Celebrate each month in style: a cocktail of efficiency
Stats
Spice up your Summer experience with this refreshing Notion Template! Including: To-Do Lists | Ideas Notebooks | Monthly/Weekly/Daily Planner | Pre-Built Automations | Premade templates...and much more!
Launched in
Productivity
Calendar
Notion
by
Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner
About this launch
Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner
Celebrate Each Month in Style: A Cocktail of Efficiency
1
review
27
followers
Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner by
Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner
was hunted by
Felix
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
,
Notion
. Made by
Nicole Demarchi
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Summer Cocktail Monthly Planner's first launch.
Report