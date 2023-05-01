Products
Summer Afternoons
Summer Afternoons
A three.js experiment from Vicente Lucendo
Free
A beautiful summer afternoon stroll. From the mind of an incredibly talented artist and engineer, Vicente Lucendo.
Launched in
User Experience
by
Tinder for canceling meetings
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Tinder for canceling meetings
Cala: a calendar assistant for more focus time
1
review
60
followers
Summer Afternoons by
Tinder for canceling meetings
was hunted by
Zack Hargett
in
User Experience
. Featured on May 5th, 2023.
Tinder for canceling meetings
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Tinder for canceling meetings's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
