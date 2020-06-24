Discussion
Leona Hudelson
Maker
Thank you for hunting us, @moeamaya! What's up, ProductHunters! We are super excited to introduce you to Summer, an app we made during the last three months of quarantine. Crazy times! We made Summer as the one place to track and organize all the things we have done and we want to do. Everytime we saw VCs like Marc Andreessen and luminaries like Obama or Bill Gates share their reading lists or watchlists, we wished that there was an easier way to save those awesome recommendations in one place. We’ve all asked friends for recommendations for shows to watch, podcasts to listen to, video games to play, etc. We built Summer for you to use it for personal tracking of all your watchlists, book lists, or playlists. It’s also a great way to get inspired by your friends and communities. The first release of Summer is just focused on organizing content around books, movies, shows, podcasts, and music. We will be soon launching categories like places and events, so you can create lists such as “Restaurants to visit when the pandemic is over.” Give it a try and share your awesome lists with us and your friends. We would love to hear your feedback. See you on Summer!
Hunter
Summer is one of those apps that seems so obvious once you experience the magic of it—creating lists of ALL the content you consume. Educating yourself on issues of diversity, coping with a new remote office reality, or learning how to talk to plants?? There are curated lists of books, podcasts, and songs to help you through each one! Built by friends, a bunch of experienced product folks from Netflix and Airbnb, I'm so excited to see this product out in the wild!
