Summary Panda

Jaga Deep
Makerweb developer & a crypto enthusiast.
As a web developer and animator I come across many websites and Youtube videos to learn something or do some research. Very often I find myself looking at very useful videos but it comes with very annoyingly unnecessary "blah blah" contents attached with the original content in the video. I felt like 😠 "Man!! come to the point already!!". If you've felt like that before, welcome to the SummaryPanda club. Summarypanda.com is an online tool to add trimmed version of any youtube videos. Check out the below video on Youtube: Check out the same video on summarypanda.com: https://summarypanda.com/youtube... If you felt better watching the second one, that is what I'm offering to deliver. Note:- This is not an AI 🤖 based summarizer, people have to manually add videos. There are already many summarizers available in the market but I found it less accurate. Until a perfect AI can summarize videos. why not use summarypanda? 🙂 Also chrome extension is available to indicate if the current video in browser is available at summarypanda.com so that you don't have to visit to check with Youtube URL everytime. I've just helped you save some time, go have your cup of tea and biscuits now. 😀
