Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Jon Ching
Hey everyone! As busy product makers, it's hard to read as much news and blog posts as you would like to. This is the reason I built Summary Box - a Chrome extension that allows you to summarize any webpage or news article. I'm always looking for ways to read faster, and lately, I've been interested in the idea of merging artificial intelligence with human intelligence. I felt that this would be a step in that direction. Hope it saves you some time!
Upvote (1)Share
I love the part that shows where the summarised pieces come from.
Upvote (1)Share