Summary Box

Instantly summarize any webpage or article

Summary Box is a Chrome extension that uses AI to summarize any news article or blog post that you want to get the main points out of. It allows you to generate summaries with a hotkey or with a button that automatically appears when it detects an article.
Discussion
1 Review5.0/5
Jon Ching
Jon Ching
Maker
Hey everyone! As busy product makers, it's hard to read as much news and blog posts as you would like to. This is the reason I built Summary Box - a Chrome extension that allows you to summarize any webpage or news article. I'm always looking for ways to read faster, and lately, I've been interested in the idea of merging artificial intelligence with human intelligence. I felt that this would be a step in that direction. Hope it saves you some time!
Younghwi Cho
Younghwi Cho
I love the part that shows where the summarised pieces come from.
