Home
→
Product
→
Summarize.tech
Ranked #7 for today
Summarize.tech
GPT3-powered summaries of long YouTube videos.
summarize.tech uses GPT3 to summarize long YouTube videos, like lectures, live events, or government meetings into an easy-to-read summary with timestamps linking to the relevant parts of the video.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Remote Work
by
Summarize.tech
About this launch
Summarize.tech
GPT3-powered summaries of long YouTube videos.
Summarize.tech by
Summarize.tech
was hunted by
Pete Hunt
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Remote Work
. Made by
Pete Hunt
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
Summarize.tech
is not rated yet. This is Summarize.tech's first launch.
