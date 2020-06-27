Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → SuiteTab

SuiteTab

Reforms Chrome's new tab with a productivity dashboard

get it
It's sweet because it's a suite
.
SuiteTab is an extension introducing a fresh new tab when browsing the internet. Including features such as a to-do checklist, note tabs, bookmarks, live countdowns, customisable backgrounds and a live weather update.
Life is 'suite' for De La Salle College student SeanIt has been a busy time for Year 12 Software Design and Development student Sean Mumby of De La Salle College Ashfield. After eight months of hard work, Sean has developed a Chrome add-on called SuiteTab. In Sean's words, "It's sweet because it's a Suite." In the video below he explains how SuiteTab works.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Sean Mumby
Maker
This was a project made for my Year 12 Software project, I have decided to release it as it came of great use to myself and friends in school
UpvoteShare