For men wondering how to look good in a suit, Suited provides free, instant, and personalised fit advice. It is based on these GQ guidelines.
For retailers and bloggers, it offers an innovative way to provide quality advice to men.
Hey everyone! I'm a product manager by day, but I slowly became obsessed with this after making a successful basic prototype 5 years ago. Since then I spent all the time I could spare doing an MSc Computer Science, learning full-stack web development and deep learning, and then designing and building this 🤓 I made this tool to help men feel their best in a suit. I've seen so many people posting on forums asking for advice and struggling with guides they find online. So I've reflected a GQ suit fit guide into this tool so that it can give users personalised advice based on a respected standard. I'm considering providing the service via the following routes. What do you think? Do you have any other ideas? 1) Online for users to assess suits they've already bought 2) In-store for retailers to help customers buy the best suit It got a great reception on reddit, but still needs a lot of work... some of the assessments work better than others 🙃 So now I'm looking for a CTO and investment. If you know anyone who can help, please let me know. Thanks! Jack P.S. Thanks @chrismessina for the hunt!
