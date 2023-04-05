Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaEcommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design toolsData AnalyticsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Sug'urta Bozor
Sug'urta Bozor

Sug'urta Bozor

Connecting insurance companies and insurees online.

Free
Embed
The product solves the communication gap between insurance companies and users. For insurance companies, it serves as an extra channel to sell products. For users it is intuitive platform to compare & contrast offers from insurance companies.
Launched in Fintech by
Sug'urta Bozor
monday.com for startups
monday.com for startups
Ad
Take your startup to the next level with one smart platform

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"We would love to know your experience using our web-site."

Sug'urta Bozor
The makers of Sug'urta Bozor
About this launch
Sug'urta Bozor
Sug'urta BozorConnecting insurance companies and insurees online.
1review
13
followers
Sug'urta Bozor by
Sug'urta Bozor
was hunted by
Azizbek Kurbonov
in Fintech. Made by
Azizbek Kurbonov
. Featured on April 6th, 2023.
Sug'urta Bozor
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Sug'urta Bozor's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
13
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-