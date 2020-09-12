discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Piotr Kuklo
MakerDesign @ IDEO
Hi PH, My name is Piotr Kuklo and I am an interaction designer and prototyper at IDEO San Francisco. For the last couple of months, I’ve been learning SwiftUI in my free time to boost my build skills. To stay motivated, I challenged myself to develop my first iOS App as a part of this learning process. There were ups and downs but, today I’m really happy to share with you Sudoku Round! Sudoku Round highlights: Fun & playful way to select a number with a subtle tactile feedback If you make a mistake we will let you know, you could use the Undo feature then You can choose from 3 difficulty levels with 1000 boards for each The look of the app adapts to your system appearance Sudoku Round works well on all of your Apple touchy devices. If you have an opportunity to try it with an Apple Pencil, it will be great too! I’m looking forward to hearing your feedback! Best, Piotr
UpvoteShare