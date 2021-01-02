Success Planner

discussion
Arnaud
MakerCreator
Hey makers! 😁 You already know how to-do lists usually look like after a few months: it's usually a massive list of things you kinda want to do but might never work on. I needed a way to keep things clear, in order. There are popular notebooks out there to keep track of your goals, be mindful...hold on, did I just say notebooks? To my surprise, good and well-designed planner notebooks apps are pretty rare. After seeing very positive aspects on my daily productivity using my own, I wanted to share it with all of you. It is available on both iOS and Android and I put great care into keeping the app as simple as possible. It was important for me to make an app as pleasant to use as a notebook (and is the actual reason why most people stick to paper). Not trying to change the world here, more willing to help everyone working better! ✌️ I'd love to get some feedback and I am happy to answer questions!
Great App! Installed and started my weekly planning too!! Congrats on the launch!