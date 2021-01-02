  1. Home
Success Planner

Minimalist iOS/Android app to track daily tasks

Productivity
Being productive is hard. Success is based on prioritized task lists and the Pomodoro Technique.
Plan your week, set your daily tasks, and reflect on the past days to reach all your goals.
Hey makers! 😁 You already know how to-do lists usually look like after a few months: it's usually a massive list of things you kinda want to do but might never work on. I needed a way to keep things clear, in order. There are popular notebooks out there to keep track of your goals, be mindful...hold on, did I just say notebooks? To my surprise, good and well-designed planner notebooks apps are pretty rare. After seeing very positive aspects on my daily productivity using my own, I wanted to share it with all of you. It is available on both iOS and Android and I put great care into keeping the app as simple as possible. It was important for me to make an app as pleasant to use as a notebook (and is the actual reason why most people stick to paper). Not trying to change the world here, more willing to help everyone working better! ✌️ I'd love to get some feedback and I am happy to answer questions!
