Substack Reader

Tech
Substacks Reader is their solution to getting newsletters out of your email inbox, and into a much better reading experience. If you're interested in newsletters, you'll love this!
1 Review5.0/5
Chris Messina
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter! 🏆 ko-fi.com/chris
Google Reader is dead! Viva Google Reader! :)
Robert Bye
Hunter
Building products in NYC
Absolutely love to see more and more people building great things for newsletters, reading long form content in your email inbox is an awful experience, so I'm hoping products like this can help solve that! I'm building a similar solution but for when you're on the go https://pigeoninbox.com
Brent Jensen
Awesome, Love it! Would love it even more if i could read the newsletter in the reader instead of opening a new tab
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
Founder at 🍄Magic, 🌊Lemmings, 🔥Mithril
Who would have thought that 2020 is not the year of the linux desktop but the return of the RSS reader, love it.
