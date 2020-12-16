Substack Reader

discussion
Chris Messina
Mentor
#1 Product Hunter!
Google Reader is dead! Viva Google Reader! :)
Absolutely love to see more and more people building great things for newsletters, reading long form content in your email inbox is an awful experience, so I'm hoping products like this can help solve that! I'm building a similar solution but for when you're on the go https://pigeoninbox.com
Awesome, Love it! Would love it even more if i could read the newsletter in the reader instead of opening a new tab
Who would have thought that 2020 is not the year of the linux desktop but the return of the RSS reader, love it.