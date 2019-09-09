SubscriptionZero
Tristan Isham
I’ve been using SubZero for a while now and it’s really helped me reduce the number of annoying newsletters I deal with that clutter my inbox. Jevin has done a fantastic job.
SubscriptionZero has been a lifesaver for my inbox and helps me get a jump start on my day. Instead of having 15 emails that I have to trudge through and throw away individually, I can take one look at the email from SubscriptionZero and determine what, if any, emails are important to me. Great work @jevinsew, keep it up!
