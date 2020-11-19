Subscriptions by Disciple

discussion
Benjamin Vaughan
Maker
CEO at Disciple
Hi Product Hunt community! If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that humans are infinitely adaptable. We’ve seen some dramatic changes in the workforce, with unemployment skyrocketing to new heights and we've seen more and more people transforming into entrepreneurs by turning their own interests and passions into alternative revenue streams. Earlier this year we spoke to hundreds of online entrepreneurs and creators who took the leap of turning their passion into a full-time career. While it was exciting for them to get their businesses off the ground, most of them struggled with turning their passions into real revenue. In order to help out these aspiring entrepreneurs, our Product team launched Subscriptions! Subscriptions are the easiest way for you to turn your website into a membership community. You can bring all of your people and content together in one place, charge member subscriptions to access your premium content and sell online courses and training sessions. ...and to support the Product Hunt community we want to give you a 20% discount for one entire year 🙌
