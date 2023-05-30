Products
Paid subscriptions for Jekyll

Payment Required
Embed
Monetize your Jekyll site. Add subscription management, payment processing and access controls with a single Ruby Gem. Don't switch to Substack or Ghost for paid content and keep the simplicity and customizability you're used to.
Launched in
Writing
 by
About this launch
Paid subscriptions for Jekyll
0
reviews
9
followers
Made by
was hunted by
Vitor M. de Sousa Pereira
in Writing. Made by
Vitor M. de Sousa Pereira
. Featured on June 3rd, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Subscriber Only's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Vote chart
Comments
1
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-