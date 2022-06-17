Products
Subsc
Subsc
Track all subscriptions in one app
Keep track of your subscriptions and instantly see payment histories.
Subsc is the easiest way to get insights of your fixed, recurring costs. Manage your subscriptions and get notified.
Launched in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Money
by
Subsc
About this launch
Subsc
Easily manage your expenses
0
reviews
0
followers
Subsc by
Subsc
was hunted by
Ryunosuke Nagase
in
Productivity
,
User Experience
,
Money
. Made by
Ryunosuke Nagase
. Featured on June 17th, 2022.
Subsc
is not rated yet. This is Subsc's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#22
Weekly rank
#79
