Ranked #17 for today
SubmitLink
Promote your music with verified Spotify playlist curators
SubmitLink provides monetization solutions for verified Spotify playlist curators by connecting them to artists looking to run playlist marketing campaigns on Spotify.
Launched in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Marketing
by
SubmitLink
About this launch
SubmitLink by
SubmitLink
was hunted by
Aaron Whittington
in
Music
,
Spotify
,
Marketing
. Made by
Aaron Whittington
. Featured on August 31st, 2022.
SubmitLink
is not rated yet. This is SubmitLink's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Comments
1
Day rank
#17
Week rank
#68
