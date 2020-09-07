Submit Juice
Jaisal Rathee
MakerFounder at Remotejobswanted.com
Hello Product Hunt community! I’m super excited to share my new project here and I really hope you find it useful. Submit juice manually submits your startup to a curated list of startup directories for an affordable fee. There is also a DIY option (Free) and gives you access to the same list we use! How it works: 1. Pick a package that suits you (our prices start at £99) 2. Share information about your new startup, including any images and information about the team. 3. We start manually submitting your startup to a curated list of startup directories, blogs and websites. 4. We send you a submission report of where your startup was posted, along with links to any live listings. The entire submission process is transparent (you will receive a link to your personal Airtable where you can approve sites for submission/track submissions/view their DA) and is handled by me along with a small team of VAs. The database is still a work in progress - we’re constantly adding and updating the list. Please feel free to share any suggestions or sites that should be included. This is the first version of the project and I’m aiming to add new features in the coming weeks, and also regularly update the list so any kind of feedback will be greatly appreciated! Built with no-code: Webflow, Zapier, Airtable
Your stripe link doesn't work mate :) I clicked on viewing the free directory and it took me to an expired stripe page
