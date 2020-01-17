  1. Home
Submarine Two

More than a Reddit app. Desktop-quality multitasking for iOS

More than a Reddit app. A desktop-quality multitasking experience brought to your fingertips. Tap & hold on anything to open it in the background. Drag and drop to rearrange and set your favorite thing as your homepage. Built for iOS 13, coming to macOS soon.
Hey everybody! 👋 Submarine Two is a passion project of mine that I've been working on for the past year. It's a sequel to a Reddit app I made in 2015 which had a similar focus on simple UI and multitasking UX. The killer feature? Tap & hold on any link, message, subreddit (or just about anything) to open it in the Dock, the first navigation style of its kind brought to a Reddit app. Think of it like opening tabs in a web browser. Access it anytime by tapping the Anchor button in the bottom right of the app. Simple and powerful! You can even Dock the Search and Random Subreddit/Post actions. Built from the ground-up in Swift, Submarine Two does not use any 3rd party libraries or tools, and will be made open source this year as the code goes through a few more rounds of polishing. Although there are more features to add, including more Moderator support and Push notifications, I really want to get this app in the hands of Redditors as soon as possible. Please send as much feedback as possible here or to the Submarine email: submarineforios@gmail.com Enjoy!
Hi, @Julian Weiss Can you tell me something about this app is it just for iOS? I want to use this app in my cell phone but it is Android so that's reason I want to ask this question and the reason behind using this app is my job. I am doing working as a creative content writer at https://acemyassignment.co.uk/ and after published content, share it to Reddit. Sometime share it to Facebook, Quora and other authority platforms. If you don't have launched any android version of this app so, I am keenly waiting to see it.
