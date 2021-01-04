discussion
Dominik Keller
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Dominik creator of Subman. This App was a brainchild for a couple of months already. I always had a lot of subscriptions and lost the overview. Also, I wanted to have a simple but beautiful overview of all my subscriptions. The App currently supports: - Creating of Subscriptions - Predefined Subscriptions - Sorting by Category - Editing/Deleting Subscriptions - Next Billing Date Planned Features: - Android Release - Notifications - Themes I hope you guys like the app. Feedback and/or critic is always welcome :)
