Subman

Simply manage subscriptions

iPhone
Productivity
User Experience
I created this App because I lost a complete overview of all my subscriptions. I tried to make the App as simple as possible but still providing all the necessary information. I would be happy about all your feedback :)
Dominik Keller
Maker
🎈
Software Engineer Mobile
Hey Product Hunt! I'm Dominik creator of Subman. This App was a brainchild for a couple of months already. I always had a lot of subscriptions and lost the overview. Also, I wanted to have a simple but beautiful overview of all my subscriptions. The App currently supports: - Creating of Subscriptions - Predefined Subscriptions - Sorting by Category - Editing/Deleting Subscriptions - Next Billing Date Planned Features: - Android Release - Notifications - Themes I hope you guys like the app. Feedback and/or critic is always welcome :)
