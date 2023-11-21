Products
Home
→
Product
→
Submagic 2.0
Submagic 2.0
Make your short-form videos more captivating with AI 🧡
Submagic is an AI tool for content creators to create amazing captions, b-rolls, transitions, sounds effects in seconds. Enhance your videos with AI and elevate the engagement and retention of your social medias effortlessly 🚀
Launched in
Social Media
Marketing
Photo & Video
by
Submagic
About this launch
Submagic
Generate amazing captions for your shorts with AI
43
reviews
1.3K
followers
Follow for updates
Submagic 2.0 by
Submagic
was hunted by
Alex. Delivet
in
Social Media
,
Marketing
,
Photo & Video
. Made by
David Zitoun
,
Elie
,
tsifei chan
,
Léo Blanc
and
Anibal
. Featured on November 22nd, 2023.
Submagic
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 43 users. It first launched on July 3rd, 2023.
Upvotes
35
Comments
12
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report