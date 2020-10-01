discussion
Ru Barksfield
I’ve been using subly since the start, such an easy tool to use, makes my life much easier for all our internal and external videos! Love this app!
@ru_barksfield Thank you so much for being an early supporter Ru! Hope you love the new Subly Pro 2.0
Looks interesting.
I've been using subly since a few weeks and I really love it! It saves us a lot of time!
Hi All, Holly here CEO at Subly. Thanks for hunting Subly Pro 2.0 @flarup! We’re so excited to share Subly Pro 2.0 today! 🚀 7-months ago we launched Subly beta, it was an amazing start to our journey! Since launch we’ve made so many changes to our platform, and have spoken to our customers every single day to get all kinds of feedback. It has been months in the making...but now it’s ready for you! 💛 2-years ago I was struggling to edit and style my own videos without any video editing skills or paying huge amounts to have my content professionally edited. And even then my content wasn’t ready in time. As anyone who has ever created, filmed, edited or styled content before will know - video editing just isn’t usually simple and takes so much time. But video is so important for enterprises, agencies, creators, individuals and brands around the world. 🌎 And subtitles are so key right now as so many people view different platforms with sound off. Now over 17k users have felt the same pain and joined Subly to make their content editing and styling easier. It’s saving people days of time, tonnes of budget, making workflows super simple, and most importantly helping people around the world create better content with better engagement. Here are the highlights for Subly Pro 2.0... ⏰ Save time by resizing content for social platforms & reach audiences 🏃Speed up your workflow with new UX for simple & controlled editing 👀 Get your brand noticed by adding your styling, headlines & logo ✅ Create more, in less time, by automatically transcribing videos & audio too 💸 Save budget with one tool to repurpose your content for different platforms Subly Pro is best for: SMEs, creators, agencies, individuals and brands who want to spend less time, and money editing, and more time creating and sharing. Our team of Subly superheroes across the world (from London to Amsterdam, to Bali to Australia) have done an insane job to get all this ready for you. We still have big dreams to achieve in the coming months and years. Give Subly Pro 2.0 a try and let me know what you think below👇we love your feedback! P.S. if you’re one of the first 500 to register you’ll get 20% off for 3 months 🎉
I've been using the v1 for quite a while. Subtitling is such a frustrating and time-consuming task. Subly makes my life so much easier.
@francisco_baptista So much of Subly Pro has come from feedback. We couldn't exist without you.