Discussion
2 Reviews
Nil Koirala
Hunter
I was in love from the beta launch of Subly . Now, it comes with pro features and many language support. I still love to see support for my native language "Nepali". :)
@knilkantha Thank you so much for Hunting Subly Pro Nil! Love that Subly supports your native language.
Hunter
@hollystephens Sorry, I didn't see Nepali Language in language selection bar. Does it already supports Nepali language? However, I am still happy with or without Nepali language for now.
Well done Holly + team :) - Awesome work! Looks great :)
@dansiepen Thank you for all the support Dan. Hope to see you as a Founding Member!
