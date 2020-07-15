  1. Home
Subly Pro

Subtitle videos and audio automatically in seconds

Subly Pro is an advanced and easy to use transcription service that automatically adds captions/subtitles to video and audio within few clicks. It supports custom style, brand logo, headlines, aspect ratio in addition to edit and download options of subtitle.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Nil Koirala
Hunter
I was in love from the beta launch of Subly . Now, it comes with pro features and many language support. I still love to see support for my native language "Nepali". :)

Holly Stephens
@knilkantha Thank you so much for Hunting Subly Pro Nil! Love that Subly supports your native language.

Nil Koirala
Hunter
@hollystephens Sorry, I didn't see Nepali Language in language selection bar. Does it already supports Nepali language? However, I am still happy with or without Nepali language for now.

Dan Siepen
Well done Holly + team :) - Awesome work! Looks great :)

Holly Stephens
@dansiepen Thank you for all the support Dan. Hope to see you as a Founding Member!

