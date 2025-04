This is a launch from Subly See 4 previous launches

Subly AI Video Accessibility Checker

An AI agent that auto-detects accessibility issues and identifies whether WCAG standards are met in pre-recorded video and audio. Scans every file frame by frame, flags issues, and delivers a clear, structured, time-coded report for faster, confident fixes.

