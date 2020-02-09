  1. Home
Free automated tool to add captions on video.

Subly is a free transcription tool that automatically adds captions to the video. It generates captions/subtitles within few clicks. You can edit, style and download captioned video or standalone subtitles.
Discussion
Nil Koirala
Nil Koirala
Hunter
Working Process: Create an account and upload a video to Subly. Using speech recognition, subtitles are automatically added to the video and you can edit the text, style, and download the video with subtitles embedded or standalone subtitles file.
Holly Stephens
Maker
Holly Stephens
Maker
@knilkantha Thank you so much for hunting us Nil! We're really keen to get as much feedback as possible. Thank you for your support so far!
Dan Siepen
Dan Siepen
Fantastic work Holly! Going to try this out :)
Holly Stephens
Maker
Holly Stephens
Maker
@dansiepen Thank you Dan! Can't wait for you to try it out!
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Massive congrats on the launch, great work!
Holly Stephens
Maker
Holly Stephens
Maker
Hi Product Hunt Community. We're thrilled to be launching Subly It's the easiest way to automatically add subtitles to any video. We built it as we were frustrated by the number of steps it takes to add subtitles and all the current tools on offer weren't quite good enough. We really hope you enjoy this release. It's a work in progress as we have just launched and it's free access for now as we continue to learn from our users so we can create a better product. Thank you to the Subly team. It wouldn't be possible without them. @kasaei @lucie_kasna @minjie_shi @dev_dave @sircon. If you have any questions or comments on the product, please ping us below and one of the team will get back to you. You can also provide us feedback at support@getsubly.com
