Working Process: Create an account and upload a video to Subly. Using speech recognition, subtitles are automatically added to the video and you can edit the text, style, and download the video with subtitles embedded or standalone subtitles file.
@knilkantha Thank you so much for hunting us Nil! We're really keen to get as much feedback as possible. Thank you for your support so far!
@holly_stephens It deserves. :)
Fantastic work Holly! Going to try this out :)
@dansiepen Thank you Dan! Can't wait for you to try it out!
Massive congrats on the launch, great work!
Hi Product Hunt Community. We're thrilled to be launching Subly It's the easiest way to automatically add subtitles to any video. We built it as we were frustrated by the number of steps it takes to add subtitles and all the current tools on offer weren't quite good enough. We really hope you enjoy this release. It's a work in progress as we have just launched and it's free access for now as we continue to learn from our users so we can create a better product. Thank you to the Subly team. It wouldn't be possible without them. @kasaei @lucie_kasna @minjie_shi @dev_dave @sircon. If you have any questions or comments on the product, please ping us below and one of the team will get back to you. You can also provide us feedback at support@getsubly.com