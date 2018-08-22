Log InSign up
 

Subliminator is a service that makes things dead simple for anyone wanting to create & sell unique custom products online. A lot of the on-demand printing products in the market don’t allow you to create such unique pieces but Subliminator helps solve this with the use of their 3D mockup generator.

  Molay Alaoui
    Pros: 

    Work great, also the mockup and product creation are perfect, one of the best app for merch on shopify. Branding is also possible.

    Cons: 

    Work only on shopify

    This is the best app i ever seen on shopify, simple to use, work fine, mockup are great, also the creation of product, also the possibily to use free premium design to begin with. Hope to see more integration, with Woocommerce, Etsy. If you use Shopify this one of the best.

    Molay Alaoui has used this product for one month.
  Lyndon Scott
    Pros: 

    Amazing 3D render and all over print capabilities

    Cons: 

    Wish it had more products, but i know they’re coming!

    Absolutely love the app so far. Super excited to see where it goes next!!!

    Lyndon Scott has used this product for one month.
Jason DainterHunter@jasondainter · International doer of things
I've been looking to create some unique merchandise to give away during my startup conferences, and I came across Subliminator. Their 3D mockup generator is pretty awesome as it shows you what the actual product will look like before you publish it to your store. You can pretty much customise every part of every product they offer. Super easy to use interface and there are no minimums quantities have to order, you can start with as little as 1 order. The shopify integration is also very easy for those using that. Very helpful product @hicham_amrani, maybe you could tell us a bit more about the app and what more you have planned for it? Do you always plan to be Shopify focused or plan to integrate other platforms also, and do you have an API or any plans there?
Hicham AmraniMaker@hicham_amrani · Founder & CEO - www.subliminator.com
Tnx for the hunt @jasondainter With Subliminator the goal is to make everyone a fashion designer and to let them create unique and custom print on demand products. You simply upload your designs and watch them become a reality with our realistic 3d Mockup Generator. No need to keep stock, we manufacture and ship all orders to your customers. And we'll even send them the tracking number! We've just recently released our "Free Designs Catalog" that will allow you to choose from existing free designs to kickstart your eCommerce journey. This catalog will be updated frequently. We'll also be adding a 3d Video Ads service very soon that will allow you to order 30 second videos of your published products that you can use for advertisement purposes. And most importantly we'll be looking to add about 3 more new and unique products to the app before the holiday season kicks off, to help you maximise sales during the busiest time of the year! We're currently looking at an Etsy integration with the app to make it easier for sellers to publish their products there. And we've also been getting a lot of requests for WooCommerce integration, so we're looking into the possibility to implement that as well. Happy to answer all questions anyone might have Subliminator!
