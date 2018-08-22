Subliminator is a service that makes things dead simple for anyone wanting to create & sell unique custom products online. A lot of the on-demand printing products in the market don’t allow you to create such unique pieces but Subliminator helps solve this with the use of their 3D mockup generator.
Reviews
- Pros:
Work great, also the mockup and product creation are perfect, one of the best app for merch on shopify. Branding is also possible.Cons:
Work only on shopify
This is the best app i ever seen on shopify, simple to use, work fine, mockup are great, also the creation of product, also the possibily to use free premium design to begin with. Hope to see more integration, with Woocommerce, Etsy. If you use Shopify this one of the best.Molay Alaoui has used this product for one month.
- Pros:
Amazing 3D render and all over print capabilitiesCons:
Wish it had more products, but i know they’re coming!
Absolutely love the app so far. Super excited to see where it goes next!!!Lyndon Scott has used this product for one month.