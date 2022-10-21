Products
Subjects
Subjects
Timetable, homework & grades
Subjects is an app for students to track timetables, homework & grades. While having a simple and minimalistic UI, under the hood, it is packed with advanced features to deal with complex schedules, assignments, and grading.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Calendar
by
Subjects
About this launch
Subjects
Timetable, homework, and grades
Subjects by
Subjects
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Productivity
,
Education
,
Calendar
. Made by
Andriy Kachalo
,
Anton Yermilin
and
Victor Drozd
. Featured on October 22nd, 2022.
Subjects
is not rated yet. This is Subjects's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#216
