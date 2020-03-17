Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ian Janicki
Maker
Hello Product Hunters! If you're like us, you have a lot of unread newsletters in your inbox — staring at you waiting to be read. As avid podcast-listeners, we decided to turn some of our favorites into audio. subcast.fm allows you to subscribe to some of the best content out there, and creates a custom feed that you can then listen to on your favorite podcast player. We'd love to hear your feedback and product suggestions! 🤗 Best, Jameson & Ian
UpvoteShare