@subastas_boe_bot
@subastas_boe_bot
Spanish public auctions notifications bot
A Telegram bot that sends you notifications of the Spanish public auctions based on your interests. Filter by province, municipality, good types, price range...
Launched in
Telegram
Bots
by
@subastas_boe_bot
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"What is your most annoying problem when finding and following public auctions?"
The makers of @subastas_boe_bot
About this launch
@subastas_boe_bot
Spanish public auctions notifications bot.
@subastas_boe_bot by
@subastas_boe_bot
was hunted by
Carlos García-Mauriño
in
Telegram
,
Bots
. Made by
Carlos García-Mauriño
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
@subastas_boe_bot
is not rated yet. This is @subastas_boe_bot's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
1
Day rank
#55
Week rank
#100
