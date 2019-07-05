Home
Subaba
Subaba
Israel sublets made simple
Android
iPhone
Searching for sublet in Israel? Try Subaba!
* Search through daily updated Israel sublets
* Set filters for preferred dates and location
* Get in touch with listing owner
* Found a sublet a friend might be interested in? Great, share it with them!
Discussion
Pavel Bely
Wouldn’t it be nice if there was an app that allowed you specifying filters and get a list of matching sublets? Please welcome, Subaba, AI-powered Israel sublet searching app
